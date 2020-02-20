TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

822 FPUS54 KLCH 200926

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

TXZ180-202300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ201-202300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ215-202300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ216-202300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-202300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ260-202300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ261-202300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ262-202300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

326 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather