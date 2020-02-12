TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

TXZ180-122230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 68.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-122230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ215-122230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-122230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-122230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-122230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-122230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ262-122230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

309 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

