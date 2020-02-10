TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
826 FPUS54 KLCH 101014
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ180-102215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ201-102215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ215-102215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the
night. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-102215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-102215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ260-102215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ261-102215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-102215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
414 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
13
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather