TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

599 FPUS54 KLCH 070909

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

TXZ180-072215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-072215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-072215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-072215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-072215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-072215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-072215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-072215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

309 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

Rua

