TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

_____

140 FPUS54 KLCH 240918

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

TXZ180-242200-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-242200-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-242200-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-242200-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-242200-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ260-242200-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ261-242200-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-242200-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

318 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

50

_____

