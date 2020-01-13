TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

