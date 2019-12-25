TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
401 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
