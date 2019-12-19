TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

