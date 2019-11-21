TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
723 FPUS54 KLCH 210951
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
TXZ180-212215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ201-212215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ215-212215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ216-212215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ259-212215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ260-212215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ261-212215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ262-212215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
351 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
23
