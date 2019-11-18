TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

_____

102 FPUS54 KLCH 180924

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

TXZ180-182230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-182230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ215-182230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ216-182230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-182230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ260-182230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ261-182230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-182230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather