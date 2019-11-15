TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
400 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
