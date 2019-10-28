TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

