TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

328 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

