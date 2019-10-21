TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
104 FPUS54 KLCH 210915
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
TXZ180-212130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ201-212130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ215-212130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-212130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-212130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ260-212130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ261-212130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ262-212130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
25
