TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. A Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. A Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. A chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10

mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. A chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10

mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

