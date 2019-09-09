TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

TXZ180-092215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ201-092215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ215-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-092215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ259-092215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ260-092215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-092215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-092215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

