TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
218 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
