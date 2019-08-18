TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
_____
218 FPUS54 KLCH 180808
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
TXZ180-182230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ201-182230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ215-182230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-182230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-182230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ260-182230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ261-182230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-182230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
308 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
23
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather