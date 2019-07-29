TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ201-292215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ215-292215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ216-292215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ259-292215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ260-292215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ261-292215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ262-292215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
339 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
