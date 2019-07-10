TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

TXZ180-102215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-102215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-102215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ216-102215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ259-102215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-102215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Rain

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-102215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-102215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

