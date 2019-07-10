TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Rain likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Rain
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
1034 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
