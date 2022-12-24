TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

667 FPUS54 KHGX 240757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

TXZ211-251000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-251000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ196-251000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-251000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-251000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ210-251000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-251000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-251000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-251000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

15 to 22. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-251000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ163-251000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

14 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-251000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-251000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-251000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-251000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-251000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ179-251000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

15 to 23. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-251000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-251000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

14 to 22. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ177-251000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

15 to 22. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ212-251000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-251000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

17 to 22. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-251000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-251000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-251000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-251000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-251000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-251000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ335-251000-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-251000-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ437-251000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-251000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-251000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

