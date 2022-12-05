TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

162 FPUS54 KHGX 050727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

TXZ211-061000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ237-061000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ196-061000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-061000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-061000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-061000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ227-061000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ238-061000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ198-061000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-061000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ163-061000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-061000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ200-061000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-061000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-061000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ199-061000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-061000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-061000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-061000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-061000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-061000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-061000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-061000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ300-061000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-061000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ338-061000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ337-061000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ336-061000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ335-061000-

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling

into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-061000-

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ437-061000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ438-061000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ439-061000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

127 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Patchy fog

through the night. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

