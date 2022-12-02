TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

262 FPUS54 KHGX 020842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

TXZ211-022200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then

scattered showers this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ237-022200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Scattered showers this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-022200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

A slight chance of showers after midnight, then scattered showers

this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-022200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

A slight chance of showers after midnight, then scattered showers

this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-022200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-022200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then

scattered showers this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-022200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Scattered

showers this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-022200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy after midnight,

then partly sunny with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-022200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

Scattered showers this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-022200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Scattered

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-022200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Isolated showers. Not as cool with highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-022200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight, then partly sunny with isolated showers

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-022200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Scattered

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-022200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

Scattered showers this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-022200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Scattered showers this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-022200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Scattered

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-022200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Scattered showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-022200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Isolated showers this morning. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-022200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Isolated showers. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as

cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-022200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog. Isolated showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-022200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-022200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

A slight chance of showers after midnight, then scattered showers

this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-022200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Scattered showers this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ300-022200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Scattered

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-022200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-022200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog. Scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ337-022200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Scattered showers this morning, then isolated showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-022200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this afternoon. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Scattered showers this morning, then isolated showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-022200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight,

then partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

fog after midnight, then areas of fog this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-022200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

A slight chance of showers after midnight, then scattered showers

this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ437-022200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog.

A slight chance of showers after midnight, then scattered showers

this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-022200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then scattered showers

this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon.

Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-022200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog. Scattered showers. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

