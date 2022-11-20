TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

444 FPUS54 KHGX 200912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

TXZ211-202200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ237-202200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-202200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-202200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-202200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-202200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-202200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-202200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-202200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-202200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-202200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-202200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-202200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-202200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-202200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-202200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-202200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-202200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-202200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-202200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-202200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-202200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-202200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-202200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-202200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-202200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-202200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-202200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-202200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-202200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 50.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-202200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-202200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ439-202200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather