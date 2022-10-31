TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

848 FPUS54 KHGX 310657

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

TXZ211-010900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-010900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-010900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-010900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-010900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-010900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-010900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-010900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ198-010900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-010900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ163-010900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-010900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-010900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-010900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-010900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-010900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-010900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ178-010900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-010900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ177-010900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ212-010900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-010900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-010900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-010900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-010900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ338-010900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-010900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-010900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-010900-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-010900-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-010900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-010900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-010900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

