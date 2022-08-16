TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

TXZ211-170900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ237-170900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ196-170900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ195-170900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ214-170900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ210-170900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ227-170900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ238-170900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ198-170900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ213-170900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ163-170900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ235-170900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ200-170900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the day. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ176-170900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ236-170900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ199-170900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ179-170900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ178-170900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ164-170900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ177-170900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ212-170900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ197-170900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ226-170900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ300-170900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ313-170900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ338-170900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ337-170900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ336-170900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ335-170900-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ436-170900-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ437-170900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ438-170900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ439-170900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

