TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ 122 FPUS54 KHGX 230658 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 TXZ211-240900- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ237-240900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ196-240900- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ195-240900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ214-240900- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ210-240900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ227-240900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ238-240900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ198-240900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ213-240900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ163-240900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ235-240900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ200-240900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ176-240900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ236-240900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ199-240900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ179-240900- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ178-240900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ164-240900- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ177-240900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ212-240900- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ197-240900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ226-240900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ300-240900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ313-240900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ338-240900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ337-240900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ336-240900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ335-240900- Coastal Jackson- 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ436-240900- Matagorda Islands- 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ437-240900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ438-240900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 80. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning. $$ TXZ439-240900- Bolivar Peninsula- 158 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. 