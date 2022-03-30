TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

_____

973 FPUS54 KHGX 300658

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

TXZ211-310900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ237-310900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ196-310900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-310900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-310900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-310900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ227-310900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ238-310900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ198-310900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-310900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ163-310900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-310900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ200-310900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-310900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-310900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ199-310900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-310900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-310900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-310900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-310900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-310900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-310900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-310900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ300-310900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-310900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ338-310900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ337-310900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ336-310900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ335-310900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-310900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ437-310900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ438-310900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ439-310900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

158 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather