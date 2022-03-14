TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

270 FPUS54 KHGX 140912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

TXZ211-142100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-142100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-142100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-142100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-142100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-142100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-142100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-142100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-142100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-142100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-142100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-142100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this morning, then becoming

south around 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-142100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-142100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-142100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-142100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-142100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-142100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-142100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-142100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-142100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-142100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-142100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-142100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-142100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-142100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ337-142100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ336-142100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ335-142100-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-142100-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-142100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-142100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ439-142100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

412 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

