076 FPUS54 KHGX 120927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

TXZ211-122200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-122200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-122200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-122200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-122200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-122200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-122200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-122200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-122200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-122200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-122200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-122200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-122200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-122200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-122200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-122200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-122200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-122200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-122200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-122200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-122200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-122200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-122200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-122200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-122200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-122200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-122200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-122200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-122200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-122200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-122200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-122200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ439-122200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

