Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ439-282200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

