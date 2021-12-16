TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 _____ 950 FPUS54 KHGX 160858 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160858 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 TXZ211-162200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ237-162200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ196-162200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ195-162200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ214-162200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog late. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ210-162200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ227-162200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ238-162200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ198-162200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-162200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ163-162200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ235-162200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ200-162200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ176-162200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ236-162200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ199-162200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ179-162200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ178-162200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ164-162200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ177-162200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ212-162200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ197-162200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-162200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ300-162200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ313-162200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ338-162200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s inland... in the upper 50s coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s inland... in the upper 50s coast. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland... around 50 coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ337-162200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ336-162200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ335-162200- Coastal Jackson- 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ436-162200- Matagorda Islands- 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then showers likely late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-162200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ438-162200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ439-162200- Bolivar Peninsula- 258 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Widespread fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather