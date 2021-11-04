TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

_____

310 FPUS54 KHGX 040728

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 040727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of drizzle in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around

50 coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

drizzle in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance

of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance

of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance

of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and drizzle in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-042100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of

showers...possibly mixed with drizzle in the morning. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather