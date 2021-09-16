TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

_____

107 FPUS54 KHGX 160558

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 160557

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

TXZ211-160900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A

chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-160900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles. A slight chance of

drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-160900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles early in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Patchy fog late.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-160900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles early in the

evening. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-160900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers...

possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-160900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-160900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around

70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-160900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers...

possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-160900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles until late

night. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-160900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-160900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in

the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-160900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles early in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-160900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of

drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-160900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

chance of sprinkles until late night. Patchy fog late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-160900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in

the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-160900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-160900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the late evening

and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-160900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-160900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-160900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late.

Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-160900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in

the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-160900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles early in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-160900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A chance of sprinkles until late night. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-160900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-160900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of

drizzle late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-160900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-160900-

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a chance of showers, thunderstorms and drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-160900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-160900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-160900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ439-160900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-160900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles in

the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of drizzle late.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-160900-

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A

chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather