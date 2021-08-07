TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021 _____ 887 FPUS54 KHGX 070758 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 070757 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 TXZ211-072100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-072100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-072100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-072100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-072100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-072100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-072100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-072100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-072100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ213-072100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-072100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-072100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ200-072100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ176-072100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-072100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-072100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ179-072100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ178-072100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ164-072100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ177-072100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-072100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-072100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-072100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-072100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ336-072100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-072100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ436-072100- Matagorda Islands- 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-072100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-072100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-072100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-072100- Bolivar Peninsula- 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-072100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-072100- Coastal Jackson- 257 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$