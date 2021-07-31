TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-312100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-312100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-312100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southwest around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-312100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-312100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southwest around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-312100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

