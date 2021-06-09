TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 _____ 271 FPUS54 KHGX 090828 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 090827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 TXZ211-092100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ237-092100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ196-092100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ195-092100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ214-092100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s coast. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland... in the upper 80s coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-092100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ227-092100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-092100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-092100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ213-092100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-092100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ235-092100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ200-092100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-092100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ236-092100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-092100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-092100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-092100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-092100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-092100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-092100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ197-092100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ226-092100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ300-092100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-092100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-092100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-092100- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-092100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s coast. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-092100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-092100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-092100- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-092100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ335-092100- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$