TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

_____

741 FPUS54 KHGX 130814

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 130813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around

80 coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing

to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...A 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing

to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...A 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 20 percent

chance early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ439-132100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather