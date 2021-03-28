TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021 _____ 739 FPUS54 KHGX 280843 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 280842 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 TXZ237-282100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-282100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ437-282100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ214-282100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ238-282100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ338-282100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-282100- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-282100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ335-282100- Coastal Jackson- 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-282100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-282100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-282100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ436-282100- Matagorda Islands- 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-282100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-282100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ213-282100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ300-282100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ200-282100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ199-282100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ212-282100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ211-282100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-282100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-282100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ198-282100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ177-282100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ178-282100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ179-282100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ164-282100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ195-282100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ196-282100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ176-282100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ163-282100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.