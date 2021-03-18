TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

_____

052 FPUS54 KHGX 180843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

TXZ237-182100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-182100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-182100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ214-182100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 15 to 25 mph coast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph inland...north 10 to 15 mph coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-182100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-182100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-182100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-182100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-182100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-182100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-182100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-182100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-182100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph late becoming northwest and decreasing to

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-182100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-182100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-182100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-182100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-182100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-182100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-182100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-182100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-182100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-182100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-182100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-182100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-182100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-182100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-182100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-182100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-182100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-182100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-182100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather