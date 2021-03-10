TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021



Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

TXZ237-101000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-101000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-101000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-101000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s

inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-101000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-101000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-101000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-101000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-101000-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-101000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-101000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-101000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-101000-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ227-101000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-101000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-101000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-101000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-101000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-101000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-101000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-101000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-101000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-101000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-101000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-101000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-101000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-101000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-101000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-101000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-101000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-101000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-101000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

