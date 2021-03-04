TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 _____ 047 FPUS54 KHGX 040728 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 040727 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 TXZ237-041000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ337-041000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-041000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ214-041000- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. $$ TXZ238-041000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-041000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. $$ TXZ438-041000- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-041000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ335-041000- Coastal Jackson- 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ313-041000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ236-041000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ336-041000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-041000- Matagorda Islands- 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-041000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ226-041000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ213-041000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ300-041000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ200-041000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ199-041000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ212-041000- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ211-041000- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ210-041000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ197-041000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ198-041000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ177-041000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ178-041000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ179-041000- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ164-041000- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ195-041000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ196-041000- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ176-041000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ163-041000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$