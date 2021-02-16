TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

TXZ237-162200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 to 13 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and freezing rain

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening.

Showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-162200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 9 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-162200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings zero to 10 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. East

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-162200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph inland...northeast 15 to 20 mph coast. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in

the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain...possibly

mixed with showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Not as cold.

Lows in the upper 20s inland...in the lower 30s coast.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph inland...east 20 to

25 mph coast. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s

inland...in the upper 40s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph inland...north around 25 mph coast. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph inland...north

around 25 mph coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph inland...north around

25 mph coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the

upper 30s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-162200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 3 to 13 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. Showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-162200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s inland...in the

upper 30s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...northeast

around 15 mph coast. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to

8 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then

a chance of showers in the evening. Showers after midnight.

Breezy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the mid

30s coast. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-162200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. Showers after

midnight. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. East winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ235-162200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 3 to 13 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight.

Not as cold. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ335-162200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Not as cold. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-162200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

3 below to 7 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain...

possibly mixed with showers in the evening, then showers...

possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 30. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-162200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 3 to 13 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-162200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-162200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings zero to 10 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

50. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ227-162200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 to 11 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain...possibly

mixed with showers in the evening, then showers...possibly mixed

with freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ226-162200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 2 to 12 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early

in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain...possibly

mixed with showers in the evening. Showers...possibly mixed with

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ213-162200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain

early in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain in the

late evening and early morning. Light freezing rain...possibly

mixed with showers late. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth

of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning.

Showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ300-162200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in

the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain in the late

evening and early morning. Light freezing rain late. Not as cold.

Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning.

Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

late evening and overnight. A slight chance of snow and sleet

after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-162200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 to 11 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain in the late evening

and early morning. Light freezing rain late. Not as cold. Lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning.

Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in

the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ199-162200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning.

Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, snow and

sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow and

sleet in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ212-162200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning.

Showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and

overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ211-162200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain early in the morning.

Showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and

overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ210-162200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 to 11 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain...possibly mixed

with showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the

morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the late evening and overnight. No snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ197-162200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain...possibly mixed with

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet

early in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and overnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-162200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain in the morning. A slight

chance of showers...possibly mixed with sleet. A slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet

early in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and overnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ177-162200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers...possibly mixed with sleet. A slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

14 to 24.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-162200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 4 below to 6 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A

slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. No

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to near

100 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers early in the morning. Light freezing rain in

the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and

overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ179-162200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening. A chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light

freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent in the evening increasing to near 100 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet early in the morning. Light

freezing rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet

early in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and overnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ164-162200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 6 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening. A chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent in the evening increasing to near 100 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

showers...possibly mixed with sleet. A slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ195-162200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A

slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. No

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sleet early in the

morning. Light freezing rain likely in the morning. A slight

chance of snow and sleet late in the afternoon. No snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. A

slight chance of snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 11 to

21.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-162200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A

slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. No

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Not as cold. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and sleet. A slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. A

slight chance of snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

11 to 21.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

TXZ176-162200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of light freezing rain and sleet early

in the evening, then light freezing rain...possibly mixed with

sleet in the late evening and overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Not as cold. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers...possibly mixed with sleet. A slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-162200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. A slight chance of sleet. Light freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers...possibly mixed with sleet. A chance of light

freezing rain...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. No

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. A

slight chance of snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet

in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

