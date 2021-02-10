TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

TXZ237

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ337

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ437

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Widespread fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ214

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s inland...around 30 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ238

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers early

in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ338

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog late. Areas of dense fog early in

the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ438

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers

late. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Areas of fog early in the evening, then patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TXZ235

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers until late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ335

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers until late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ313

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers early

in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ236

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers until afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ336

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ436

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

showers until late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Very windy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ227

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ226

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers until late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ213

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ300

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ200

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ199

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ212

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ211

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ210

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely late. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ197

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ198

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ177

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ178

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ179

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ164

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ195

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ196

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ176

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ163

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

