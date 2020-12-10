TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
TXZ237-102200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ337-102200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ437-102200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ214-102200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower
50s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ238-102200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ338-102200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ438-102200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the
evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ235-102200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon
then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ335-102200-
Coastal Jackson-
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Isolated showers in the late evening and early
morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ313-102200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ236-102200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ336-102200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ436-102200-
Matagorda Islands-
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ227-102200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ226-102200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
late becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ213-102200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Isolated showers after midnight. Scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late
night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ300-102200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ200-102200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-102200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ212-102200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ211-102200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ210-102200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ197-102200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the late
evening and early morning. Scattered showers late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ198-102200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ177-102200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ178-102200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ179-102200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ164-102200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ195-102200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ196-102200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ176-102200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ163-102200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy with showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
