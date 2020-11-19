TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

_____

668 FPUS54 KHGX 190843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 190843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

TXZ237-192200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-192200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. A slight chance

of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-192200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-192200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-192200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-192200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-192200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-192200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-192200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-192200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-192200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ336-192200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ436-192200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-192200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ226-192200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ213-192200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-192200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-192200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-192200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-192200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ211-192200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-192200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-192200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-192200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-192200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-192200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-192200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-192200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-192200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ196-192200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-192200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-192200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather