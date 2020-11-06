TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
TXZ237-061000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ337-061000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ437-061000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-061000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ238-061000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ338-061000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ438-061000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-061000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ335-061000-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ313-061000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ236-061000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ336-061000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ436-061000-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-061000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ226-061000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ213-061000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ300-061000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ200-061000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ199-061000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ212-061000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ211-061000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-061000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-061000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ198-061000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ177-061000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ178-061000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ179-061000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ164-061000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-061000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ196-061000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ176-061000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ163-061000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
