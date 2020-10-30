TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
TXZ237-302100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ337-302100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ437-302100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-302100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...north 10 to 15 mph
coast.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around
50 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ238-302100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ338-302100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-302100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-302100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ335-302100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ313-302100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ236-302100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ336-302100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ436-302100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-302100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ226-302100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ213-302100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ300-302100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-302100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ199-302100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-302100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ211-302100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ210-302100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-302100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ198-302100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-302100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-302100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-302100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-302100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ195-302100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ196-302100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-302100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ163-302100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
