TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020
_____
868 FPUS54 KHGX 290828
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 290827
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
TXZ237-292100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-292100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-292100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ214-292100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-292100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-292100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-292100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-292100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-292100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-292100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-292100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-292100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-292100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ227-292100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-292100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-292100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-292100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-292100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-292100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ211-292100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-292100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-292100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-292100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-292100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-292100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-292100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-292100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-292100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-292100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 10