TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

271 FPUS54 KHGX 270615

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

TXZ237-270915-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-270915-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-270915-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-270915-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. A

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and

a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-270915-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-270915-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-270915-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until late night,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-270915-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-270915-

Coastal Jackson-

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-270915-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-270915-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-270915-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-270915-

Matagorda Islands-

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-270915-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-270915-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-270915-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ300-270915-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-270915-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-270915-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ212-270915-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ211-270915-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ210-270915-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ197-270915-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ198-270915-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-270915-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

115 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Pa